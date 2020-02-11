Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELVT shares. Stephens downgraded Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $43,884.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,716. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

