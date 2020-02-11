Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,495 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 30.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 99,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PJUL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $27.07.

