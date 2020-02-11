Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 150,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 238,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,745 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,664,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. 3,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,394. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $57.86.

