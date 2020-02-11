Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,862 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Editas Medicine worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 353,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,940. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.53% and a negative net margin of 842.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.