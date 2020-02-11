Elysium (ELS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00756825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007228 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

