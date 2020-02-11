Emera (EMA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Emera (TSE:EMA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Emera to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter.

Emera stock opened at C$58.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Emera has a 1-year low of C$45.83 and a 1-year high of C$60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.00.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

