Emercoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,940.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Emercoin has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $14,940.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, xBTCe and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,132,307 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, xBTCe, HitBTC, Crex24, Livecoin, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.