Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Short Interest Update

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emmis Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.73% of Emmis Communications worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Emmis Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of Emmis Communications stock remained flat at $$3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. Emmis Communications has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.75.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a net margin of 85.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

