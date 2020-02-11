ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of ENGGY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 3,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

