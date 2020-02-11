Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,620 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.