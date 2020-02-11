Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Update

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 229,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,932. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,408,000 after buying an additional 129,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 286,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,674,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,514,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.