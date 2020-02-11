Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, Bilaxy and Upbit. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.01270807 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Upbit, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, Bittrex, Coinall, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.