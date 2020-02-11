Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 281.5% in January

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 281.5% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ENTX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. 5,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,210. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.15. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10).

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

