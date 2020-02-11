Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $21,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,691. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,250,496 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,633 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

