EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,631 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of EOG Resources worth $87,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $228,379,000 after acquiring an additional 446,379 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $180,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,584,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. 2,178,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

