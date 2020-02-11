EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,632,417 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 23,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of EOG Resources worth $136,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $228,379,000 after acquiring an additional 446,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 966,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $148,427,000 after purchasing an additional 382,886 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

