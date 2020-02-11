EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Hits $5.02 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $5.02 billion and $4.24 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00051346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, BtcTrade.im and Coinrail. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,049,090,785 coins and its circulating supply is 952,390,774 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinone, ABCC, C2CX, OKEx, Zebpay, HitBTC, Neraex, Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, WazirX, LBank, TOPBTC, OEX, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, Gate.io, RightBTC, Bibox, DragonEX, CoinEx, BitMart, Huobi, Mercatox, Coinrail, GOPAX, DOBI trade, Kuna, Kraken, Coinbe, IDAX, Exrates, Bitfinex, CoinBene, YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Koinex, QBTC, BCEX, Rfinex, Fatbtc, BigONE, Tidebit, BitFlip, Poloniex, Coindeal, CoinTiger, Tidex, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Ovis, Bithumb, Binance, Upbit, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, IDCM, CPDAX, Bilaxy, BtcTrade.im, Cryptopia, Exmo, Bitbns, DigiFinex, Instant Bitex, COSS, Liqui and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

