eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Reaches $0.0136

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io, OTCBTC and Hotbit. During the last week, eosDAC has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $89,004.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bibox, DragonEX, OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

