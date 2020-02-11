Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the January 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EPSN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,656. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epsilon Energy stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Epsilon Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

