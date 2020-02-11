Eqtec (LON:EQT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eqtec (LON:EQT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON EQT opened at GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.17. Eqtec has a 52-week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.47 ($0.02).

About Eqtec

EQTEC plc converts biomass and waste into synthetic gas to generate electricity and heat in the United Kingdom. It engages in sourcing and providing assistance in developing waste elimination projects, as well as O&M services. The company was formerly known as REACT Energy plc and changed its name to EQTEC plc in February 2017.

