Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.20% of Equinix worth $94,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $613.57. 345,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $590.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.10. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $385.91 and a twelve month high of $619.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

