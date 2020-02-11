Equities Analysts Set Expectations for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

