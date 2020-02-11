Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 11th (AFX, ANET, ARL, AYX, DAI, JACK, LLOY, MAC, NRZ, NTLA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 11th:

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €140.00 ($162.79) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $151.00 price target on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc to a buy rating. Cowen Inc currently has $102.00 price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €11.00 ($12.79) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

