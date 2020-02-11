Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390,470 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Equity Commonwealth worth $21,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,448,000 after acquiring an additional 198,708 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,086,000 after buying an additional 132,676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,176,000 after buying an additional 71,235 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 681,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,375,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 645,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,108,000 after buying an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

EQC stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 84.50, a quick ratio of 84.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

EQC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

