ERC20 (ERC20) 24 Hour Volume Hits $106,643.00

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. ERC20 has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $106,643.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.50 or 0.03596567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00250349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00137703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

ERC20’s launch date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

