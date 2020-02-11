Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 370.0% in January

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 370.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:ERYP traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. 419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Erytech Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERYP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.39% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

