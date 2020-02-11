ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the January 15th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ESE stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.76. 291,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,969. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $890,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 758,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

