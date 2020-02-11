ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) SVP Alyson S. Barclay Sells 8,789 Shares

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $890,677.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alyson S. Barclay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of ESCO Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43.

ESCO Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,893. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.91 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.