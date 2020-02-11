Espers (ESP) Price Hits $0.0000

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Espers coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Espers has a total market cap of $635,525.00 and approximately $175.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.03 or 0.01268175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049917 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00211122 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002462 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Espers is espers.io.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

