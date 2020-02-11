Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after buying an additional 1,508,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 49,229 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

