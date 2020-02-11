Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0154

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $2.58 million and $129,620.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.30 or 0.02313033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00117218 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,820,432 coins and its circulating supply is 167,791,019 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

