Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $12.17 or 0.00118574 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Instant Bitex, CoinEgg and Coinhub. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $2.74 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.14 or 0.02368260 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Korbit, FCoin, CPDAX, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Coinhub, Crex24, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, CoinEx, YoBit, RightBTC, BTC Trade UA, BitForex, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, BTC Markets, Gatehub, Bibox, Binance, Bitsane, Exmo, Gate.io, HBUS, Coinsuper, CoinTiger, BCEX, Bitfinex, C2CX, EXX, Kraken, Ovis, LBank, Coinroom, QBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, Coinnest, Cryptopia, BigONE, OKCoin International, Huobi, Bithumb, Koineks, Coinut, CoinBene, Bit-Z, BTC-Alpha, Indodax, Instant Bitex, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptomate, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

