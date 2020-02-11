E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Short Interest Update

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

