EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in January

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

EDRY remained flat at $$5.65 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 679. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDRY. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

