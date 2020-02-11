Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.95-0.95 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.29. 11,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $171.25.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $5,149,877.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,051,369.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,319,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at $13,099,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

