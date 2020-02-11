Everbridge (EVBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,726 shares of company stock worth $8,956,957. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

