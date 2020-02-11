Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Down 85.4% in January

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 37,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EVOL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 49,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Evolving Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 93.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.