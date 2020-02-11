EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,731 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of EXACT Sciences worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.09. 938,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 1.36. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

