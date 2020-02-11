Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

NYSE EXC opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. Exelon has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

