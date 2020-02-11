Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exfo during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Exfo by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Exfo during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exfo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exfo during the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXFO shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exfo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 20,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,468. Exfo has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $216.65 million, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Exfo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

