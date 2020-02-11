EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Down 48.2% Over Last Week

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00006328 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 48.2% lower against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $80,131.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00044584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.54 or 0.05767353 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00052623 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024810 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00128005 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.