EXMR Market Cap Reaches $36.20 Million (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One EXMR token can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002462 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000789 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

