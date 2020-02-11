Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.33. Expedia Group reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expedia Group.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.22.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2,614.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 276.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $6,721,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,203 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,357. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

