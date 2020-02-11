Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

EXPD opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

