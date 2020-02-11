Extra Space Storage (EXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $124.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

In related news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

