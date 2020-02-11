Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

