Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

