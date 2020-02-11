Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

