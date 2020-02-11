Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Clark Estates Inc. NY’s 2nd Largest Position

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,785 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 6.7% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $43,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $213.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $605.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.