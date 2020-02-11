Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is New York State Common Retirement Fund’s 4th Largest Position

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41,269 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Facebook worth $1,290,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $213.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $607.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

